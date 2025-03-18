Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging EMX Royalty (EMX) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. EMX Royalty Corp. (EMX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EMX Royalty Corp. is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EMX Royalty Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMX's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, EMX has returned 9.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, EMX Royalty Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Silvercorp (SVM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.3%.

In Silvercorp's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, EMX Royalty Corp. belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 59 individual stocks and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.3% this year, meaning that EMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Silvercorp is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on EMX Royalty Corp. and Silvercorp as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

