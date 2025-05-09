Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Avino Silver (ASM) This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Avino Silver (ASM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Avino Silver is one of 232 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Avino Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ASM has returned about 174.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This means that Avino Silver is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Givaudan SA (GVDNY) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.4%.

The consensus estimate for Givaudan SA's current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avino Silver belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.4% so far this year, meaning that ASM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Givaudan SA, however, belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #143. The industry has moved +1.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Avino Silver and Givaudan SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

