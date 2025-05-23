Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging ATI Inc. (ATI) This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Allegheny Technologies (ATI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Allegheny Technologies is one of 232 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allegheny Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ATI has returned about 36.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 5.5%. As we can see, Allegheny Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Brenntag AG (BNTGY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.4%.

Over the past three months, Brenntag AG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allegheny Technologies belongs to the Steel - Speciality industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.3% so far this year, so ATI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Brenntag AG falls under the Chemical - Diversified industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #185. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.1%.

Allegheny Technologies and Brenntag AG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brenntag AG (BNTGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.