Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging REV Group (REVG) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has REV Group (REVG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

REV Group is one of 99 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. REV Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that REVG has returned about 87.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 12.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, REV Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Standard Motor Products (SMP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.4%.

In Standard Motor Products' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, REV Group belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.8% so far this year, so REVG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Standard Motor Products belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #162. The industry has moved -11.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to REV Group and Standard Motor Products as they could maintain their solid performance.

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

