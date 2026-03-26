Are Any of These Ethereum Competitors Buys in 2026?

Key Points

Given the recent pullback in the crypto market, every top Layer-1 blockchain network is now trading at a substantial discount.

After nearly a decade of being the market leader, Ethereum is no longer growing as quickly as other Layer-1 blockchains.

Solana has the best chance of toppling Ethereum, due to its rapid growth in DeFi.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may be down more than 20% in 2026, but so is just about every other Layer-1 blockchain network. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down 27%, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down 21%, and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is down 22%.

That leads to a tough question for crypto investors: Should they continue to put their faith in Ethereum, or should they move their money into one of these top Ethereum competitors and hope for a rebound? Here's a look at a few Ethereum rivals.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Solana

With a market cap of $50 billion, Solana has emerged as the cream of the crop of top Ethereum rivals. While it has never lived up to its billing as a potential "Ethereum killer," it continues to display enormous promise. It's rapidly evolving from a blockchain best known for meme coins into something much more.

Most importantly, Solana has displayed newfound strength in decentralized finance (DeFi). Already, Solana has surpassed Ethereum in terms of monthly trading volume on its decentralized exchanges. And it now ranks second only to Ethereum in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL), which is arguably the most important metric for measuring overall DeFi strength.

Solana is also fast supplanting Ethereum as the go-to blockchain for new stablecoin launches. In October, for example, Western Union launched a new Solana-based dollar stablecoin that will make it easier for its customers to send money internationally.

At the same time, Solana's blockchain ecosystem is showing signs of rapid growth. According to a report last October by 21Shares, Solana's blockchain ecosystem generated nearly $3 billion in revenue over the most recent 12-month period.

The only problem, of course, is that Solana's price hasn't kept up with its rapid growth. At a current price of $89, Solana trades at a remarkable 70% discount to its all-time high of $294 in January 2025. From my perspective, that makes Solana wildly undervalued. What has really changed over the past 12 months?

What about the other Ethereum competitors?

While both Cardano and Avalanche have shown promise over the past five years, it's time for investors to forget about them. Avalanche is now down a head-spinning 94% from its all-time high in 2021. And it's not much better for Cardano, which is down 92% from its all-time high in 2021.

From my perspective, what was once a crowded field has narrowed down to just two main competitors: Ethereum and Solana. It's the longtime market leader versus the upstart.

If forced to pick between the two, my current lean is toward Solana. It's simply growing faster than Ethereum right now. If Ethereum were the one Layer-1 blockchain network you needed to have in your portfolio over the past decade, Solana may be the one Layer-1 blockchain network you need to have in your portfolio over the next decade.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,659!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,095,404!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 912% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 26, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Cardano, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avalanche, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.