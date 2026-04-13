Are AeroVironment's Acquisitions Powering Its Future Growth Path?

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV is actively making acquisitions to expand its capabilities and deepen its presence in the defense market. By bringing in businesses that offer complementary technologies, the company is enhancing its portfolio across unmanned systems and related solutions. This approach allows it to address a wider range of mission requirements while building a more diversified revenue base.



A key part of this strategy is the acquisition of companies like Tomahawk Robotics and Planck Aerosystems. These additions have strengthened AeroVironment’s capabilities in areas such as autonomous control, navigation and mission software. By integrating these technologies with its existing unmanned systems, the company can offer more complete and advanced solutions to its defense customers, improving both functionality and operational value.



These acquisitions also provide access to established customer relationships and existing contract backlogs, which can support near-term revenues. At the same time, they open up opportunities for cross-selling, where AeroVironment can introduce its broader portfolio to newly acquired customers. This helps the company expand its market reach while improving the overall utilization of its technologies.



While integration remains an important focus, AeroVironment continues to align these acquired businesses with its long-term strategy. Overall, its acquisition-led approach positions the company to strengthen its competitive standing and capture future growth opportunities in the defense sector.

Companies Expanding Through Strategic Acquisitions

The defense sector is witnessing increased use of acquisitions to build capabilities and expand market presence. Companies like Innovative Solutions and Support ISSC and Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW are also pursuing similar strategies.



In February 2026, ISSC completed the acquisition of the Moog S-TEC Model 3100 general aviation fixed-wing autopilot product line. This acquisition will help the company expand its flight-control capabilities and offer more comprehensive, end-to-end solutions across commercial, business and military aircraft.



CW acquired Ultra Energy in January 2026, expanding its capabilities in nuclear and defense-related monitoring systems. The deal strengthens its position in mission-critical sensing and control technologies, supporting growth across defense and naval nuclear programs.

Earnings Estimates for AVAV Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year decline of 7.62%, and for fiscal 2027, it indicates growth of 23.34%.



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AVAV Stock Trading at a Discount

AeroVironment is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 4.14X compared with the industry average of 12.07X.



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AVAV Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, AVAV shares have climbed 25.9% compared with the industry’s 35.7% growth.



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AVAV’s Zacks Rank

AeroVironment currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.