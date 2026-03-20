Are Acquisitions Expanding MasTec's Reach in Infrastructure Markets?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ is expanding its presence across infrastructure markets through targeted acquisitions and broader service capabilities. The company is building a platform that combines construction, engineering and management services. This approach allows the company to handle complex projects across telecom, energy and civil infrastructure. The strategy focuses on scaling capabilities rather than entering unrelated areas.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company completed acquisitions that strengthen its role in high-growth segments. The acquisition of NV2A adds strong construction management expertise, especially for large and complex projects like aviation and data centers. This move supports the company’s push into turnkey project execution and improves its ability to handle full project scopes.



The company also acquired McKee Utility Contractors in early 2026, entering the water infrastructure market. This segment is expected to see long-term demand due to rising usage and infrastructure needs. The addition expands the company’s exposure beyond traditional energy and telecom markets.



These acquisitions align with the company’s strategy to deepen existing capabilities and improve service offerings. The company is focusing on businesses that can scale within its platform and enhance customer solutions. Strong cash flow and a healthy balance sheet support this expansion approach.



For 2026, the company expects acquisitions to contribute approximately $500 million in revenues with high single-digit EBITDA margins. This reflects the near-term impact of recent deals and supports overall growth visibility.



Overall, acquisitions are helping MasTec expand reach across infrastructure markets while strengthening its position in high-growth areas like data centers and water infrastructure, supporting long-term growth and diversification.

MasTec’s Competitive Position

Within energy and infrastructure construction markets, MasTec competes with several well-established engineering and construction providers, including Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR.



Sterling is improving forward visibility through exposure to large, multi-phase projects. At the end of 2025, the company reported a signed backlog of about $3 billion, up 78% from the prior year. When combined with $301 million of unsigned awards and more than $1 billion of future-phase opportunities, total potential work approaches $4.5 billion. Strong demand for mission-critical projects such as data centers is supporting Sterling’s E-Infrastructure segment and long-term activity.



Conversely, Quanta maintains its strongest competitive position in electric power infrastructure, supported by unmatched transmission and distribution capabilities and long-standing relationships with major North American utilities. Quanta's gross profit increased to $1.22 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.06 billion in the prior-year period, a trajectory supported by higher revenue volume and consistent project execution.

MTZ Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Florida-based infrastructure construction company have surged 51% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



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MTZ stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.25, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend Favors MTZ

For 2026 and 2027, MTZ’s earnings estimates have trended upward in the past 30 days. The revised estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply 31.5% and 28.1% year-over-year growth, respectively.



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MasTec currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.