Are Acquisitions Expanding Construction Partners' Growth Potential?

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is expanding its growth potential through a focused acquisition strategy aimed at strengthening its presence in high-growth Sunbelt markets. The approach centers on entering attractive regions, scaling operations and partnering with established local operators, which supports market share gains and long-term expansion.



On April 1, 2026, the company announced the acquisition of Four Star Paving, a well-established contractor in the Nashville, TN market. The business brings more than two decades of experience and serves municipal, industrial and commercial customers, adding depth to the company’s regional footprint.



Construction Partners began fiscal 2026 with two key acquisitions in Houston and Daytona Beach, FL, both fully integrated and operating smoothly, supporting execution. The company has further expanded in Houston with the acquisition of GMJ Paving Company, strengthening its presence in public infrastructure projects. The addition of GMJ’s hot mix asphalt plant in Baytown, TX, improves regional coverage and complements existing assets.



Construction Partners now operates 12 hot mix plants in Houston, enhancing scale and supporting higher throughput at its liquid asphalt terminal at the Houston port. The company’s expansion in Houston has been phased, starting with Derwood Greene Construction in August 2025, followed by Vulcan Materials Company’s VMC asphalt assets in October, with GMJ further strengthening market position and adding experienced operators with strong local relationships.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, acquisitions contributed significantly to overall growth, accounting for a large portion of revenue expansion. Integration of recent deals has progressed well, enabling better resource utilization and creating opportunities for incremental organic growth across markets.



A robust pipeline of opportunities remains in place across existing regions and adjacent states. Ongoing discussions with potential sellers and a strong track record of integration support continued deal activity. Expanding into the right markets with the right partners remains central to the strategy, positioning the business for sustained growth.

Construction Partners’ Competitive Landscape

Public infrastructure demand is supporting growth across the construction sector, with peers such as Vulcan Materials and Granite Construction Incorporated GVA also benefiting from steady government spending. Vulcan Materials continues to see strength in aggregates and asphalt demand, driven by highway construction and state-funded road projects. The company’s vertically integrated model supports margins and positions it well to capture infrastructure-led opportunities.



Granite Construction is also gaining from increased public investment, particularly in transportation and water infrastructure. The company has been focusing on disciplined bidding and selective project execution, which aligns with stable demand from federal and state programs.



Both Vulcan Materials and Granite Construction reflect broader industry trends, where recurring public infrastructure work provides steady revenue visibility. Similar to Construction Partners, exposure to government-funded projects and long-term infrastructure programs continues to support backlog growth and execution stability across the sector.

ROAD Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of Construction Partners have rallied 44.7% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ROAD stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.05, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of ROAD

Estimates for ROAD’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings have trended upward in the past 30 days. The revised estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 31.4% and 26.8%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Construction Partners currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.