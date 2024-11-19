News & Insights

Ardiden Limited AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

November 19, 2024 — 10:10 pm EST

Ardiden Limited (AU:ADV) has released an update.

Ardiden Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, were successfully passed via a poll, including a special resolution for a 10% placement facility. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions, as evidenced by the high percentage of votes in favor of each resolution.

