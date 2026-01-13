Ardelyx (ARDX) Price Target Increased by 12.82% to 13.46

The average one-year price target for Ardelyx (NasdaqGM:ARDX) has been revised to $13.46 / share. This is an increase of 12.82% from the prior estimate of $11.93 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.93% from the latest reported closing price of $7.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardelyx. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARDX is 0.08%, an increase of 13.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 194,851K shares. The put/call ratio of ARDX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 13,824K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,058K shares , representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 20.06% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 10,456K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,458K shares , representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 22.05% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 9,260K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,872K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 25.08% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 8,943K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,251K shares , representing a decrease of 25.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 7,642K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,663K shares , representing a decrease of 52.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.