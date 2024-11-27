Ardea Resources’ Director Increases Stake with New Rights

Ardea Resources Ltd. (AU:ARL) has released an update.

Ardea Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of Director Norman Mathew Longworth, who has acquired an additional 150,000 Class T and 150,000 Class U Performance Rights, following shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM. This acquisition brings his total holdings to 986,428 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares along with a mix of performance rights in various classes. The transaction was completed with nil consideration, indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects.

