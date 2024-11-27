News & Insights

Stocks
ARRRF

Ardea Resources’ Director Increases Stake with New Rights

November 27, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ardea Resources Ltd. (AU:ARL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ardea Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of Director Norman Mathew Longworth, who has acquired an additional 150,000 Class T and 150,000 Class U Performance Rights, following shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM. This acquisition brings his total holdings to 986,428 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares along with a mix of performance rights in various classes. The transaction was completed with nil consideration, indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:ARL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARRRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.