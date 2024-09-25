Arcutis : ZORYVE Cream 0.15% Improves Atopic Dermatitis Across Skin Types In Phase 3 Trials

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.'s (ARQT) ZORYVE cream 0.15% provided consistent and meaningful improvements in signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis in individuals regardless of race, ethnicity, and Fitzpatrick skin types, as per subgroup analysis results from the Phase 3 INTEGUMENT-1 and -2 trials.

The Fitzpatrick skin type is a scale of I to VI that classifies the skin by its reaction to exposure to sunlight, with skin type I being pale white skin that always burns, does not tan, to VI being dark brown or black skin that never burns, always tans darkly. vIGA-AD Success was defined as vIGA-AD value of 0 or 1 plus a 2-grade improvement from baseline.

ZORYVE-treated patients also achieved a greater improvement in itch.

The Incidence of Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs) was low in both ZORYVE- and vehicle-treated patients. The incidence of TEAEs in ZORYVE-treated patients was generally similar across subgroups. Local tolerability was also favorable. The most common adverse reactions were headache, nausea, application site pain, diarrhea, and vomiting.

ZORYVE cream, 0.15%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

ZORYVE cream, 0.3%, is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

