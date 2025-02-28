Arcutis Biotherapeutics to Present New Data on ZORYVE® for Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis at 2025 AAD Annual Meeting

Arcutis will present posters on ZORYVE® in atopic dermatitis and psoriasis at the 2025 AAD meeting in Orlando.

Quiver AI Summary

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced it will present two posters at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting in Orlando, FL, from March 7 to 11. The first poster will discuss pooled data from Phase 3 trials regarding the safety and tolerability of ZORYVE® (roflumilast) cream 0.15% for atopic dermatitis in patients with previous inadequate responses to topical treatments. The second poster will focus on improvements in patient-reported outcomes with ZORYVE® foam 0.3% for psoriasis of the scalp and body. The company's chief medical officer emphasized the significant need for well-tolerated treatments for diverse patient populations. Additionally, Arcutis is hosting educational sessions on culturally conscious dermatology during the meeting.

Potential Positives

Arcutis Biotherapeutics will present two significant posters at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting, showcasing data that reinforces the efficacy and safety of ZORYVE treatments in atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.

The positive results from the Phase 3 trials indicate the potential for ZORYVE cream and foam to provide well-tolerated treatment options for patients with chronic inflammatory skin conditions who have had inadequate responses to existing therapies.

Recognition of ZORYVE cream being awarded Glamour’s Beauty and Wellness Award indicates strong market acceptance and credibility for the product in the dermatology field.

The upcoming FDA review of ZORYVE foam for scalp and body psoriasis with a target action date reflects the company’s growth and innovation in its product pipeline.

Potential Negatives

The mention of contraindications and previous inadequate responses in the targeted patient populations may indicate that ZORYVE treatments are not effective for all individuals, potentially limiting market appeal.

Several common adverse reactions are noted, including headaches, nausea, and application site pain, which could deter potential users and impact prescription rates.

The forward-looking statements raise concerns about regulatory approval timelines and the overall potential for ZORYVE foam to meet expectations, highlighting uncertainties in the company's future performance.

FAQ

What data will Arcutis present at the 2025 AAD annual meeting?

Arcutis will present pooled data on ZORYVE® cream for atopic dermatitis and ZORYVE® foam for psoriasis outcomes.

What is ZORYVE (roflumilast)?

ZORYVE is a topical phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor approved for treating plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis in patients over six.

When is the AAD annual meeting taking place?

The AAD annual meeting will be held from March 7 to 11, 2025, in Orlando, FL.

What educational sessions will Arcutis host at the conference?

Arcutis will host two learning sessions on Culturally Conscious Dermatology™ at their booth focusing on scalp exams.

What are the common side effects of ZORYVE cream?

Common side effects of ZORYVE cream include headache, diarrhea, nausea, and application site pain.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ARQT Insider Trading Activity

$ARQT insiders have traded $ARQT stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK BURNETT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 114,497 shares for an estimated $1,186,775 .

. HOWARD G. WELGUS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $685,799 .

. TODD FRANKLIN WATANABE (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 2,038 shares for an estimated $14,482 and 3 sales selling 48,172 shares for an estimated $593,147 .

and 3 sales selling 48,172 shares for an estimated . MASARU MATSUDA (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 1,657 shares for an estimated $11,774 and 3 sales selling 15,128 shares for an estimated $166,634 .

and 3 sales selling 15,128 shares for an estimated . DAVID JOSEPH TOPPER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,626 shares for an estimated $110,264

TERRIE CURRAN sold 8,687 shares for an estimated $94,238

LARRY TODD EDWARDS (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 1,093 shares for an estimated $7,766 and 2 sales selling 5,898 shares for an estimated $64,892.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $ARQT stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





One poster will share pooled INTEGUMENT data of ZORYVE



®



(roflumilast) cream 0.15% in atopic dermatitis (AD) in patients with prior inadequate response, intolerance, and/or contraindications to topical treatments including topical steroids



One poster will share pooled INTEGUMENT data of ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.15% in atopic dermatitis (AD) in patients with prior inadequate response, intolerance, and/or contraindications to topical treatments including topical steroids



Second poster will highlight improvements in patient-related outcomes with ZORYVE



®



(roflumilast) foam 0.3% in psoriasis of the scalp and body







WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced that it will present two posters at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) annual meeting which will take place in Orlando, FL, from March 7 – 11, 2025.





The Company will present data from two Phase 3 trials (INTEGUMENT-1 and -2) demonstrating pooled safety and local tolerability of roflumilast cream 0.15% in adults and children down to age six with AD who had prior inadequate response, intolerance, and/or contraindications to topical treatments including topical steroids. A second presentation will spotlight data from its Phase 3 ARRECTOR trial demonstrating significant improvements in patient-related outcomes with roflumilast foam 0.3% in individuals older than 12 years with psoriasis of the scalp and body.





“Highlighting additional data from our clinical development program for ZORYVE foam in scalp and body psoriasis and ZORYVE cream in atopic dermatitis reinforces the strong need for well-tolerated treatments among diverse patient populations, including those intolerant to steroids or who have had an inadequate response,” said Patrick Burnett, MD, PhD, FAAD, chief medical officer at Arcutis. “We are confident that these treatments have the potential to positively impact individuals with chronic inflammatory skin conditions.”







Medical Education Opportunity







Arcutis is proud to support Dr. Candrice Heath of the Heath Health Foundation for Education and Research by hosting two experiential learning sessions at its booth focused on Culturally Conscious Dermatology™. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about culturally sensitive dermatological care and tips for performing scalp exams.





Dates and Times:





Friday, March 7 at 3:00 PM EST





Saturday, March 8 at 2:30 PM EST





Booth: 1361







Poster Presentations







The following posters will be available electronically at the conference beginning Friday, March 7, 2025:







Pooled Safety and Local Tolerability of Roflumilast Cream 0.15% from the INTEGUMENT-1 and INTEGUMENT-2 Phase 3 Trials of Patients With Atopic Dermatitis: Subgroup Analysis of Patients With Prior Inadequate Response, Intolerance, and/or Contraindications to Topical Treatments







Simpson, E et al.





Poster Number 62155







Roflumilast Foam 0.3% in Patients With Scalp and Body Psoriasis: Improvements in Patient-Reported Outcomes (ARRECTOR)







Gooderham, M et al.





Poster Number 62151







About ZORYVE (roflumilast)







Roflumilast cream is a next-generation topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor. PDE4 – an established target in dermatology – is an intracellular enzyme that increases the production of pro-inflammatory mediators and decreases production of anti-inflammatory mediators. Roflumilast cream 0.3% (ZORYVE



®



) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 6 years of age and older. Roflumilast cream 0.15% (ZORYVE



®



) is approved by the FDA for the topical treatment of mild to moderate AD in patients 6 years of age and older. In 2024, ZORYVE cream 0.15% was awarded



Glamour’s



Beauty and Wellness Award for “Eczema Product.” Another formulation of ZORYVE, ZORYVE (roflumilast) topical foam, 0.3%, is indicated for treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. ZORYVE foam for the treatment of scalp and body psoriasis is under review by the FDA with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of May 22, 2025.







INDICATIONS







ZORYVE cream, 0.3%, is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.









ZORYVE cream, 0.15%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.





ZORYVE foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION







ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).







Flammability



: The propellants in ZORYVE foam are flammable. Avoid fire, flame, and smoking during and immediately following application.





The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis include diarrhea (3.1%), headache (2.4%), insomnia (1.4%), nausea (1.2%), application site pain (1.0%), upper respiratory tract infection (1.0%), and urinary tract infection (1.0%).





The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.15% for atopic dermatitis include headache (2.9%), nausea (1.9%), application site pain (1.5%), diarrhea (1.5%), and vomiting (1.5%).





Please see



full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE foam



and



full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE cream



.







About Arcutis







Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio including three FDA approved products that harness our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp and body psoriasis, AD, and alopecia areata. For more information, visit



https://www.arcutis.com/



or follow Arcutis on



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



,



Instagram



, and



X



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on The Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of ZORYVE foam and regulatory timing for FDA approval based on the PDUFA for the treatment of scalp and body psoriasis, the potential for clinical results for ZORYVE foam and ZORYVE cream to translate into real-world results, and the potential for ZORYVE cream and ZORYVE foam to advance the standard of care in AD, plaque psoriasis, and other inflammatory dermatological conditions. These statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, reimbursement and access to our products, the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2025, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.







Contacts:











Media









Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications







media@arcutis.com











Investors









Latha Vairavan, Vice President, Finance and Corporate Controller







ir@arcutis.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.