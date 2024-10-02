Arcus Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration With AstraZeneca To Evaluate Casdatifan

(RTTNews) - Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS), Wednesday announced a clinical trial collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN) to evaluate casdatifan in combination with volrustomig for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma or ccRCC.

"Renal cell carcinoma is a known CTLA-4-responsive tumor type, and our first-in-human study with volrustomig monotherapy demonstrated encouraging efficacy in first-line advanced ccRCC," said Cristian Massacesi, chief medical officer and oncology chief development officer, AstraZeneca.

Under the partnership, AstraZeneca will sponsor and operationalize a study to evaluate the safety and early efficacy of the combination treatment in patients with advanced ccRCC.

