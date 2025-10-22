Markets
ARCT

Arcturus Plunges 55.79% After Interim Phase 2 CF Data

October 22, 2025 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) fell 55.79% to trade at $10.26, down $12.90, after reporting interim results from its Phase 2 trial of ARCT-032, an inhaled mRNA therapy for cystic fibrosis.

The trial showed the therapy was generally safe and well tolerated, and imaging data revealed mucus-plug reduction in four of six participants; however, lung-function improvements did not meet expectations, contributing to investor disappointment.

On Wednesday, ARCT opened at $23.15, hit a high of $23.90, and a low of $9.85, compared to a previous close of $23.16 on the NASDAQ. Trading volume surged to approximately 50 million shares, far exceeding the average of ~0.7 million. The stock's 52-week range is $8.04 - $37.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.