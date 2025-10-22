Arcturus Plunges 55.79% After Interim Phase 2 CF Data

(RTTNews) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) fell 55.79% to trade at $10.26, down $12.90, after reporting interim results from its Phase 2 trial of ARCT-032, an inhaled mRNA therapy for cystic fibrosis.

The trial showed the therapy was generally safe and well tolerated, and imaging data revealed mucus-plug reduction in four of six participants; however, lung-function improvements did not meet expectations, contributing to investor disappointment.

On Wednesday, ARCT opened at $23.15, hit a high of $23.90, and a low of $9.85, compared to a previous close of $23.16 on the NASDAQ. Trading volume surged to approximately 50 million shares, far exceeding the average of ~0.7 million. The stock's 52-week range is $8.04 - $37.40.

