Arctic Fish CEO Steps Down Amid Growth

Stein Ove Tveiten is stepping down as CEO of Arctic Fish Holding AS after leading significant growth in the Icelandic salmon farming industry. The board will begin searching for a successor to continue the company’s promising trajectory. Arctic Fish is well-known for its sustainable value chain and substantial production capacity in Iceland’s Westfjords.

