News & Insights

Stocks

Arctic Fish CEO Steps Down Amid Growth

November 11, 2024 — 07:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arctic Fish Holding AS (DE:6TW) has released an update.

Stein Ove Tveiten is stepping down as CEO of Arctic Fish Holding AS after leading significant growth in the Icelandic salmon farming industry. The board will begin searching for a successor to continue the company’s promising trajectory. Arctic Fish is well-known for its sustainable value chain and substantial production capacity in Iceland’s Westfjords.

For further insights into DE:6TW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.