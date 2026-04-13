Arcs Co., Ltd. Bottom Line Rises In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Arcs Co., Ltd. (ACSOF.OB) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled JPY12.445 billion, or JPY231.36 per share. This compares with JPY11.063 billion, or JPY204.96 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to JPY626.957 billion from JPY608.284 billion last year.

Arcs Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: JPY12.445 Bln. vs. JPY11.063 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY231.36 vs. JPY204.96 last year. -Revenue: JPY626.957 Bln vs. JPY608.284 Bln last year.

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