Markets

Arcs Co., Ltd. Bottom Line Rises In Full Year

April 13, 2026 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arcs Co., Ltd. (ACSOF.OB) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled JPY12.445 billion, or JPY231.36 per share. This compares with JPY11.063 billion, or JPY204.96 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to JPY626.957 billion from JPY608.284 billion last year.

Arcs Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: JPY12.445 Bln. vs. JPY11.063 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY231.36 vs. JPY204.96 last year. -Revenue: JPY626.957 Bln vs. JPY608.284 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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