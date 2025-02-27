Arcosa, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Arcosa, Inc. (ACA):

Earnings: -$7.7 million in Q4 vs. $27.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q4 vs. $0.56 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Arcosa, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.6 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.76 per share Revenue: $666.2 million in Q4 vs. $582.2 million in the same period last year.

