Arcos Dorados Q3 Net Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (ARCO), a restaurant chain and McDonald's franchisee, reported Wednesday that net income attributable to the company for the third quarter surged to $150.43 million or $0.71 per share from $35.21 million or $0.17 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 5.2 percent to $1.19 billion from $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year. It grew 15.1 percent in constant currency. Systemwide comparable sales grew 12.7 percent. Analysts' expected revenues of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

