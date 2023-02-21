Arconic Inc. Q4 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Arconic Inc. (ARNC) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$273 million, or -$2.70 per share. This compares with -$38 million, or -$0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% to $1.94 billion from $2.14 billion last year.

Arconic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$273 Mln. vs. -$38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$2.70 vs. -$0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.94 Bln vs. $2.14 Bln last year.

