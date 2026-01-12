ARCO vs. CAVA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Restaurants sector have probably already heard of Arcos Dorados (ARCO) and Cava Group (CAVA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Arcos Dorados has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Cava Group has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ARCO is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

ARCO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.76, while CAVA has a forward P/E of 119.24. We also note that ARCO has a PEG ratio of 2.90. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CAVA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.60.

Another notable valuation metric for ARCO is its P/B ratio of 2.22. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CAVA has a P/B of 10.69.

These metrics, and several others, help ARCO earn a Value grade of A, while CAVA has been given a Value grade of D.

ARCO is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that ARCO is likely the superior value option right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

