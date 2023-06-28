News & Insights

Markets
CIR

Arcline Submits Binding Proposal To Acquire CIRCOR - Quick Facts

June 28, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arcline Investment Management LP, a private equity firm, announced it submitted a binding proposal to acquire 100% of the shares of CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) for $57.00 per share, in an all-cash, fully financed transaction. Arcline noted that the offer represents a total valuation of over $59.00 per share, when factoring in over $2.00 per share in value leakage through termination fees.

Arcline noted that its binding proposal will expire automatically if the CIRCOR Board does not declare it to be a superior proposal and provide to KKR a determination notice by no later than 8:00 pm Eastern Time on June 29, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIR
KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.