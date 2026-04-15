Is Archrock Well Positioned to Returned Capital to Its Shareholders?

Archrock, Inc. AROC operates in the natural gas value chain by providing compression equipment and services. The company primarily earns revenues by leasing compression units, along with related services under long-term contracts. These long-term contracts, typically averaging about six years, provide stable, fee-based income for Archrock.

AROC generates enough revenues and cash flow, allowing it to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. In 2025, the company returned $212 million to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases, up more than 70% from the prior year, supported by a strong dividend coverage ratio of 4.9X. Archrock retains $117.7 million in share repurchase authorization, supporting continued shareholder returns.

The natural gas compression equipment and services provider expects 11% U.S. gas production growth through 2030, supporting higher demand for its services. With utilization consistently exceeding 95% for 11 consecutive quarters, the company has strong cash flow visibility. To address rising natural gas demand due to growing U.S. LNG exports and increasing data center-driven power demand, AROC plans to invest $250 million to $275 million in 2026 to expand its compression fleet. This investment is expected to enhance cash flow, supporting dividends and share repurchases.

KGS & USAC Focus on Dividends & Buybacks

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. KGS and USA Compression Partners, LP USAC generate steady, fee-based revenues by renting their natural gas compression equipment. By virtue of their resilient business models, KGS focuses on returning capital to its shareholders, whereas USAC provides consistent distributions to its unitholders.

KGS’ inflation-adjusted contracts have generated enough cash to return over $263 million to stockholders in 2025 via dividends and share buybacks. It has around $32 million available for share buybacks.

Strong geographic diversification across key U.S. basins has enabled USAC to sustain cash flows and achieve 50 consecutive quarters of stable or increased distributions.

AROC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Archrock shares have gained 56.2% over the past year compared with 83.3% growth registered by the composite stocks belonging to the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, AROC trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 10.25X, above the broader industry average of 10X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2026 earnings has remained constant over the past seven days.



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Archrock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.