Archrock Stock: Buy at a Premium or Wait for a Better Entry Point?

Archrock Inc.AROC is currently considered expensive on a relative basis, with the stock trading at a 10.18x trailing 12-month Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA), which is a premium compared with the broader industry average of 9.39x.

AROC is also expensive compared with companies like EQT Corporation EQT and Antero Resources AR. The fate of all three companies is primarily dependent on clean energy demand. EQT is currently trading at 8.56x trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA, while AR trades at roughly 8.83x on the same basis.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Such a premium valuation often signals strong market confidence in Archrock’s prospects. However, this elevated price necessitates a thorough assessment of the company’s fundamentals, growth potential and prevailing market conditions to check if it is justified.

Archrock Continues to Bank on Rising Clean Energy Demand

To combat climate change, the world is gradually demanding cleaner fuel, which is boosting demand for natural gas. The increasing number of data centers across the globe requires massive amounts of natural gas-driven electricity. Mounting U.S. LNG exports reflect rising demand for the commodity from different corners of the world. Thus, the business outlook appears highly favorable for companies like Archrock, which provide natural gas compression services.

Investors should note that in its latest short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration stated that it expects the natural gas spot price to be $3.76 per million BTU for 2026, higher than $3.53 per million BTU last year. Higher prices are likely to aid the gas exploration and production activities. This, in turn, will aid the demand for natural gas compression services.

AROC’s Stable Fee-Based Contracts & Lucrative Dividend Coverage

AROC is already locked in fee-based contracts with premium customers, which depicts a stable business model. Given the increasing demand for its services and fee-based contracts, Archrock will likely continue to generate handsome cash flows for shareholders.

The company’s dividend coverage of 4.9x is lucrative. Thus, the company’s dividend payment will be sustainable, even if the business environment turns unfavorable.

Image Source: Archrock Inc

What to Do With the Stock?

Backed by all the positive developments, AROC has jumped 46.1% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 42.2% rally. EQT and AR have gained 22% and 15.4%, respectively, in the same period.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Thus, considering the backdrop and mounting clean energy demand, it’s worth paying a premium price for AROC, and investors should bet on the stock right away. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

