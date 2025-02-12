Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. Completes $230 Million Initial Public Offering

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. closed its IPO, raising $230 million by issuing 23 million units.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. has successfully completed its initial public offering, closing with 23,000,000 units sold at $10.00 each, generating gross proceeds of $230,000,000. The offering includes 3,000,000 units from the underwriters' over-allotment option and the units began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "ATIIU" on February 11, 2025. Each unit comprises one ordinary share and half a redeemable warrant, with whole warrants allowing the purchase of additional shares at $11.50. Archimedes Tech SPAC is a special purpose acquisition company focused on merging with businesses in the technology sector, particularly in artificial intelligence, cloud services, and automotive technology. The registration for the offering was approved by the SEC on February 10, 2025.

Potential Positives

The successful closing of the initial public offering raised gross proceeds of $230,000,000, providing significant capital for future business ventures.

The units began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market, enhancing the company's visibility and access to potential investors.

The offering included a full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, indicating strong demand for the company's securities.

The company aims to focus on key sectors such as artificial intelligence, cloud services, and automotive technology, positioning itself strategically in rapidly growing industries.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that the company is a blank check company (SPAC), which has been criticized in recent years for lacking a clear business plan and for potential undervaluation following the merger with target companies.

The statement on forward-looking projections contains risks and uncertainties, implying that there is no guarantee on how the raised funds will be utilized, which may lead to investor skepticism.

There is a lack of detailed information regarding potential target companies or sectors, which may raise concerns about the company's strategic direction and ability to successfully identify suitable mergers or acquisitions.

FAQ

What is Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co.?

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. is a blank check company formed to pursue business combinations in the technology sector.

How much did Archimedes Tech SPAC raise in its IPO?

The company raised gross proceeds of $230,000,000 from its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units.

What are the ticker symbols for Archimedes Tech's shares and warrants?

Ordinary shares will trade under the symbol “ATII” and warrants will trade under the symbol “ATIIW” on Nasdaq.

Who managed the initial public offering for Archimedes Tech?

BTIG, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the initial public offering.

What is the focus of Archimedes Tech's business strategy?

The company intends to focus on acquiring businesses in the technology industry, particularly in artificial intelligence, cloud services, and automotive technology.

CLAYMONT, Del., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, which includes 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $230,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses.





The Company’s units began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) on February 11, 2025 under the ticker symbol “ATIIU.” Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “ATII” and “ATIIW,” respectively.





BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.





The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, or by email at ProspectusDelivery@btig.comProspectusDelivery@btig.com. The registration statements relating to the securities were declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 10, 2025.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co.







Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, the Company intends to focus its search for businesses in the technology industry, and its focus will be on the artificial intelligence, cloud services and automotive technology sectors.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the offering and the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Contacts







Long Long





Chief Executive Officer





Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co.





(725) 312-2430



