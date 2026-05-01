ARCHIMED To Acquire Esperion; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - ARCHIMED, a leading investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which ARCHIMED will acquire Esperion,(ESPR) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical, in a transaction valued at up to $1.1 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Esperion shareholders will receive $3.16 per share in cash at closing, plus the right to participate in contingent milestone payments of up to $100 million in the aggregate tied to future net sales performance.The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. The non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) will entitle the holder to participate in two contingent milestone payments of up to $100 million in the aggregate, including the following:

-A $40 million aggregate payment if bempedoic acid-containing NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET sales are greater than $350 million in calendar year 2027, or an amount between $0 and $40 million in the aggregate, determined by linear interpolation, if such annual net sales exceed $300 million but are less than $350 million.

-A contingent milestone payment equal to $60 million in the aggregate if the Bumetanide-containing ENBUMYST annual net sales equal or exceed $160 million in any single calendar year through December 31, 2030.

The upfront cash consideration represents a 58% premium to Esperion's closing share price on April 30, 2026.

With ARCHIMED's support, we believe Esperion will be well-positioned to advance our Vision 2040 strategy and continue addressing the global burden of cardiometabolic disease," said Sheldon Koenig, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Esperion.

ESPR has traded between $0.69 and $4.18 over the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $2.

ESPR is down $3.11, up 55.75%.

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