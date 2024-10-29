News & Insights

Archer Materials Advances Quantum Project with New Device

October 29, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Archer Materials Limited (AU:AXE) has released an update.

Archer Materials Limited has made significant advancements in its 12CQ quantum project by co-developing a new device design with graphene for precise electron control, observed even at room temperature. Collaborating with international partners, Archer has also achieved key milestones in measuring electron spin lifetimes, opening up potential applications in imaging, sensing, communication, and navigation. These breakthroughs demonstrate Archer’s strides in enhancing the functionality and potential of quantum technology.

