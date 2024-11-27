Archer Materials Advances Biochip for Kidney Disease Testing

Archer Materials Limited (AU:AXE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Archer Materials is making strides in advancing its Biochip technology, focusing on improving the accuracy of graphene field effect transistor sensors for blood potassium testing, crucial for chronic kidney disease diagnosis. By refining sensor operations and design, Archer aims to enhance test precision significantly, with recent experiments showing a tenfold improvement in measurement repeatability. This development could revolutionize home diagnostics and patient outcomes by enabling more accurate and accessible chronic kidney disease testing.

For further insights into AU:AXE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.