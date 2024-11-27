News & Insights

Archer Materials Advances Biochip for Kidney Disease Testing

November 27, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Archer Materials Limited (AU:AXE) has released an update.

Archer Materials is making strides in advancing its Biochip technology, focusing on improving the accuracy of graphene field effect transistor sensors for blood potassium testing, crucial for chronic kidney disease diagnosis. By refining sensor operations and design, Archer aims to enhance test precision significantly, with recent experiments showing a tenfold improvement in measurement repeatability. This development could revolutionize home diagnostics and patient outcomes by enabling more accurate and accessible chronic kidney disease testing.

