Markets
ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Q2 Profit Down, But Beats View

August 05, 2025 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), a food processing and commodities trading company, Tuesday reported lower profit for the second quarter, primarily impacted by decline in revenue. However, the company's earnings beat analysts' expectations.

Net earnings were $219 million or $0.45 per share for the second quarter, down from $486 million or $0.98 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings declined to $452 million or $0.93 per share from $508 million or $1.03 per share last year. On average, 7 analysts expected earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $21.166 billion from $22.248 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $21.81 billion.

Looking ahead, the company now expects adjusted EPS to be about $4 per share. Previously, it was expecting full-year adjusted EPS at the lower end of $4.00 to $4.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.