Archer-Daniels-Midland Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $456 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $567 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $422 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.7% to $18.556 billion from $21.498 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

