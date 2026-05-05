Archer-Daniels-Midland Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $298 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $295 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $345 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $20.490 billion from $20.175 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $298 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $20.490 Bln vs. $20.175 Bln last year.

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