Archer Aviation Gets Analyst Target Upgrade: Time to Load Up?

Despite market volatility affecting growth-oriented technology stocks, investment firms and analysts continue to express strong confidence in Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR). Most recently, Needham & Company LLC reiterated its Buy rating for Archer Aviation and increased the price target to $13.00, signaling a positive outlook based on recent developments. This new target suggests a potential gain of over 61% from Archer's Apr. 23, 2025, closing price of $8.06.

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:ACHR]

Two key events boosted Needham’s analysts’ confidence. The first was Archer's "Meet Midnight" event in Manhattan. This showcase of their eVTOL aircraft generated considerable excitement among potential customers for faster airport travel to New York City.

The presence of major partners like United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) and the New York City Economic Development Corporation added substantial credibility to Archer's airport transportation vision.

Secondarily, Needham's perspective was shaped by the eVTOL Insights’ North America Conference, where Archer was identified as one of three companies leading the race for U.S. commercial eVTOL certification.

Despite their limited stage presence, their frontrunner status was apparent, allowing other companies to explore regional electrification niches. Needham is optimistic about the broader electrification trend potentially boosting regional airport traffic, which they see as favorable for Archer.

Wall Street Weighs in on Archer Aviation

Wall Street analysts generally view Archer Aviation as optimistic, with an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average twelve-month target is $11.61, suggesting a potential 44% increase from the Apr. 24 trading price.

Archer’s analyst community’s positive sentiment was bolstered after the company’s strong Q4 2024 earnings report in late February. Subsequently, three separate industry analysts reaffirmed their positive ratings of Buy or Outperform and raised their price targets, reflecting confidence in the company's financial results and progress towards commercialization.

However, it is worth noting that not all analysts are equally bullish. In January, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) downgraded Archer's stock to Neutral due to valuation concerns following a substantial price increase, establishing a $9 price target.

Despite this differing opinion, the prevalence of Buy ratings and the average upside potential indicate that most analysts share Needham's positive long-term outlook for Archer. This perspective acknowledges the typical risks and potential for short-term fluctuations associated with a pre-revenue electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company.

Price Swings and Positive Signs

Archer Aviation's stock has seen considerable volatility recently. After peaking at $12.48 in early January 2025, the price fell to the $6 range by early April but has since recovered.

Notably, on April 23rd, the stock price jumped 9.81% to close at $8.06, supported by significantly higher trading volume (26.84 million shares vs. a 20.64 million three-month average).

This surge followed the announcement of design approval for Abu Dhabi's first hybrid heliport, a key milestone for Archer's planned commercial launch in the UAE in late 2025. It highlights the market's sensitivity to operational advancements.

Despite this recent upward movement, Archer's stock is still down about 17.3% year-to-date. The stock's high beta of 3.16 indicates it is much more volatile than the overall market. As of March 31st, short interest remained high at 15.16% of the float (61.76 million shares shorted), representing approximately 2.1 days to cover.

This persistent bearish sentiment or hedging activity contributes to the stock's volatility and the possibility of short squeezes following positive news.

The Foundation for Growth for Archer Aviation

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:ACHR]

Analysts, particularly Needham, express strong optimism for Archer Aviation. This optimism is mainly due to the company's consistent operational performance in late 2024 and early 2025. Several key achievements, beyond those mentioned explicitly by Needham, further support this positive outlook.

Archer's international expansion is progressing, as evidenced by the design approval secured for the vertiport infrastructure in Abu Dhabi. Domestically, the unveiling of detailed plans for an air taxi network in New York City, supported by United Airlines and regional authorities, showcases strategic preparation for U.S. market entry following certification.

Globally, Archer's "Launch Edition" program continues to expand its reach, with Ethiopian Airlines becoming the second partner, marking an entry into the African market. The strategic alliance with Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) to integrate AI into manufacturing and operations suggests potential long-term efficiency and technological advantages. Moreover, achieving Part 141 certification for Archer's pilot training academy is crucial in developing the necessary infrastructure for commercial operations.

These advancements and a strong financial position exceeding $1 billion in liquidity collectively demonstrate Archer's ability to manage multiple complex areas concurrently, providing a solid foundation for the favorable analyst perspectives.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.