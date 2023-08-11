News & Insights

Archer Aviation Adds 7% On Receiving $215 Mln Investments

(RTTNews) - Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) are rising more than 7% Friday morning after the company said it received $215 million investments from Stellantis, Boeing, United Airlines, ARK Invest and others.

This makes Archer's total funding to date to more than $1.1 billion, smoothening its path to FAA certification and commercial operations in 2025, the company said.

ACHR is at $6.23 currently. It has traded in the range of $1.62 - $7.10 in the last 52 weeks.

