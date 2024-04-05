Arch Resources Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $152.12, changing hands as low as $150.02 per share. Arch Resources Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCH's low point in its 52 week range is $102.42 per share, with $187.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.86.

