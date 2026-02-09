Arch Capital Group Ltd Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.228 billion, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $925 million, or $2.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $3.649 billion from $3.819 billion last year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

