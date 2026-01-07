ArcelorMittal Secures Long-Term Low-Carbon Power Supply From EDF

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT and EDF have signed a Nuclear Power Production Allocation Contract (“CAPN”) to secure a long-term supply of low-carbon electricity. This marks a major step in ArcelorMittal’s energy strategy in France. The agreement, which was finalized on Dec. 26, 2025, following a letter of intent signed in January 2024, will ensure supply to MT’s sites in France.

Deliveries under the agreement began on Jan. 1, 2026. It includes an allocation of a share of EDF’s capacity of its operating nuclear fleet to MT for a period of 18 years. The contract is a key component of ArcelorMittal’s efforts to strengthen its steel production in France while advancing its decarbonization objectives.

The agreement would provide long-term access to low-carbon electricity at a competitive price. It highlights the role of EDF in delivering industrial customers with low-carbon, competitive electricity available over the long term, contributing to both decarbonization of industry and to France’s energy sovereignty. The collaboration supports regional growth and sustainability goals.

MT’s shares have gained 116.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 49.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY.

At present, AEM and KGC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while HMY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.87 per share, indicating a rise of 86.05%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.63%. AEM’s shares have gained 116.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $1.68 per share, indicating a 147.06% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 192.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at $2.68 per share, indicating a 111.02% year-over-year increase. HMY’s shares have gained 136.3% over the past year.

