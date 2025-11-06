Markets

ArcelorMittal Q3 Net Income Rises

November 06, 2025 — 01:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ArcelorMittal (MT) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to $377 million from $287 million, prior year. Basic earnings per common share was $0.50 compared to $0.37. EBITDA was $1.51 billion compared to $1.58 billion. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of the parent declined to $474 million from $488 million. Adjusted basic earnings per common share was $0.62 compared to $0.63. Third quarter sales were $15.66 billion compared to $15.20 billion, last year.

The Group stated that its high return strategic growth projects, together with the impact of recent M&A, are expected to increase future EBITDA potential by $2.1 billion including $0.7 billion and $0.8 billion targeted in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.