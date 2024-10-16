ArcelorMittal Partners With VELUX for Low Carbon-Emission Steel

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT has signed a 10-year agreement with VELUX Group to supply recycled and renewably produced steel.

Last year, the two companies decided to form an alliance to reduce the carbon footprint of steel used in VELUX roof windows by up to 70% compared to conventionally produced steel. The agreement included testing and validating ArcelorMittal's XCarb recycled and renewably manufactured steel, as well as its performance in VELUX roof window hinges and installation brackets.



The signing of this 10-year commercial agreement, which establishes a framework for steel supply, is the consequence of successful outcomes. VELUX is gradually expanding order intake so that, by 2025, XCarb will be utilized in various steel components for VELUX roof windows, replacing traditionally produced steel.



Metals (excluding aluminum) primarily consist of steel, accounting for 5.7% of the VELUX Group's total scope 3 emissions. XCarb is made with at least 75% recycled steel and uses 100% renewable electricity. An ArcelorMittal production facility in Northern Spain uses an electric arc furnace driven by renewable energy sources to make XCarb. Investigations are underway to further reduce the carbon footprint of ArcelorMittal's steel delivered to VELUX.



VELUX works with its suppliers to explore various essential materials, including steel, to reduce its overall carbon footprint and that of its products. VELUX intends to cut its scope 3 upstream emissions by 50% by 2030.



Shares of ArcelorMittal have gained 1.9% over the past year against a 2.7% decline of its industry.



MT, on its second-quarter call, said that it believes that the current market conditions are not sustainable due to China's excess steel production relative to demand, which resulted in very low domestic steel spreads and aggressive exports. Both Europe and the United States are experiencing steel prices below the marginal cost. Nevertheless, the company anticipates higher apparent demand in the second half of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, which was affected by destocking, especially in Europe.



With absolute inventory levels remaining low in Europe, the company is optimistic about the potential for restocking activity as real demand begins to recover. MT now projects 2.5-3% growth in global steel consumption, excluding China, in 2024, compared with its prior view of 3-4% growth.

