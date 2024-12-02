ArcelorMittal Offers Update on Decarbonization Goals for Europe

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT recently provided an update on earlier announced plans to invest in lower carbon emissions “hydrogen ready” DRI-EAF plants to replace several blast furnaces across its European operations to reduce carbon emissions. The host countries provided financing support for these projects, which were approved by the European Commission.



The projects were based on a favorable combination of policy, technology and market developments that would encourage decarbonization investment by offsetting the much higher capital and operating costs associated with this transition strategy. This featured the ability to use natural gas until green hydrogen became competitive.



The energy, market and policy situations in Europe have not moved in a favorable direction, MT noted. Green hydrogen is slowly becoming a viable fuel source, whereas natural gas-based DRI production in Europe is yet to be competitive as an interim option. Furthermore, the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) has serious weaknesses, trade protection measures must be strengthened in response to increased imports caused by China's overcapacity and customers are unwilling to pay premiums for low-carbon emissions steel.



The company anticipates many significant events in 2025, including the scheduled review of the CBAM, the evaluation of steel safeguards and the publishing of the Steel and Metals Action Plan. These initiatives will, if wrapped up, offer the framework required to develop the business case for European investments in decarbonization.



The company is currently working on engineering works and analyzing a staged strategy that would begin with building electric arc furnaces, which can also be fed scrap steel to drastically cut emissions.



Shares of ArcelorMittal have lost 0.6% in a year compared with a 10.2% decline of the industry.



The company anticipates capital expenditure for 2024 to remain within the previous view of $4.5 billion to $5 billion. MT’s strategic expansion projects are expected to increase EBITDA and investable cash flow in the future. ArcelorMittal is optimizing its decarbonization strategy to maintain competitiveness and profitability. Its global asset portfolio positions it to capitalize on the expected growth in steel demand over the medium/long term. The company prioritizes safety, growth projects and shareholder returns while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

