ArcelorMittal (MT) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from ArcelorMittal (MT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, indicating an increase of 7.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $15.76 billion, representing an increase of 7.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 13.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ArcelorMittal metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- North America' should arrive at $3.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Brazil' of $2.77 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Sustainable Solutions' will reach $2.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Mining' will reach $859.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Crude steel production - Total' to reach 14 millions of metric ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14 millions of metric ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Europe - Long shipments' will likely reach 2096 thousands metric tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2133 thousands metric tons.

Analysts expect 'North America - Average steel selling price' to come in at $1018.23 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $892.00 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Brazil - Crude steel production' should come in at 3586 thousands metric tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3527 thousands metric tons.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Brazil - Average steel selling price' reaching $735.15 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $773.00 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Europe - Crude steel production' at 7773 thousands metric tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7696 thousands metric tons.

The consensus estimate for 'Europe - Average steel selling price' stands at $895.62 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $852.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'North America - Steel shipments' will reach 2505 thousands metric tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2391 thousands metric tons.

ArcelorMittal shares have witnessed a change of +21% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.