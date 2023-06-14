ArcelorMittal (MT) & LanzaTech Begin Production in CCU Facility

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT and LanzaTech Global Inc. announced that production at the former’s commercial flagship carbon capture and utilization (CCU) facility in Ghent, Belgium, has begun. The €200 million (roughly $216 million) Steelanol facility is a first of its kind for the European steel industry, employing technology created by LanzaTech, a leading carbon utilization firm.



The Steelanol facility has an annual capacity of 80 million liters of advanced ethanol, which is around half of Belgium's total current demand. It plans to cut carbon emissions from the Ghent facility by 125,000 tons annually, helping the EU meet its 2030 Climate Target Plan of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by the end of the decade. Primetals Technologies and E4tech are project partners backed by CINEA, the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency.



Steelanol's Carbalyst ethanol processing method does not compete with food crops, unlike conventional ethanol production methods, because carbon is recycled.



Shares of ArcelorMittal have gained 0.9% over the past year compared with a 21.5% rise of its industry.



The company, in May, said that apparent demand conditions improved once the destocking phase reached its maturity in the first quarter of 2023. Despite obstacles to real demand, the absence of further destocking is likely to maintain stronger apparent demand in 2023 than in 2022, the company noted.



The company estimates world apparent steel consumption, excluding China, to rise 2-3% year over year in 2023. ArcelorMittal also expects its steel shipments to grow roughly 5% in 2023.

