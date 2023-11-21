ArcelorMittal (MT) Achieves Milestone with Ethanol Production

ArcelorMittal MT achieved a milestone with the first industrial production of ethanol at its Steelanol plant, marking Europe's inaugural carbon capture and utilization (CCU) project. This historic achievement was recorded on Nov 7, 2023, at ArcelorMittal Belgium's Gent plant, representing a significant stride toward the full commissioning of the Steelanol facility. The collaboration with key partners, including LanzaTech, Primetals Technologies and E4Tech, has been pivotal throughout this project.

The Steelanol plant captures carbon-rich industrial gases emitted during steel production at ArcelorMittal Gent, utilizing LanzaTech's cutting-edge carbon biorecycling process to convert them into ethanol. LanzaTech's technology employs proprietary bacteria (biocatalyst) that consume carbon gases. It transforms them into crucial chemical building blocks such as ethanol, resembling a brewery process where microorganisms replace yeast and carbon gas replaces sugar.

Officially inaugurated in December 2022, the Steelanol plant underwent cold commissioning before the introduction of the biocatalyst through inoculation in the subsequent months. The initial ethanol samples were produced in Jun 2023. In the following weeks, gases from the blast furnace were safely introduced into the bioreactors. The culmination of these efforts resulted in the first industrial-scale production of ethanol from one of the four bioreactors on Nov 7, with further production ramp-up anticipated in the coming months. The plant boasts an impressive capacity to generate 80 million liters of advanced ethanol, nearly half of Belgium's current demand for fuel mixing. It has the potential to curtail annual carbon emissions from the Ghent plant by 125,000 tons.

The ethanol produced in Gent serves as a foundational component for diverse products, including sustainable transport fuels, packaging materials, clothing and cosmetic perfumes, contributing significantly to global initiatives aimed at decarbonizing the chemical sector.

ArcelorMittal, in conjunction with its partners, secured funding from various sources, including the European Union's Horizon 2020 program and the European Investment Bank, to facilitate further research, development and the scaling up of the project. The Flemish government played a crucial role by providing strategic environmental support through VLAIO, the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Enterprise.

Shares of ArcelorMittal have lost 9.8% in the past year compared with a 14% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ArcelorMittal posted earnings of $1.10 per share in third-quarter 2023, down from $1.11 from the previous-year quarter’s levels. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. Total sales increased 12% to $16,616 million, missing the consensus estimate of $17,075.1 million. Lower steel prices primarily caused the downside.

The company projects a 1-2% year-over-year rise in global steel consumption (excluding China) in 2023. ArcelorMittal maintains a positive outlook on steel demand over the medium to long term. Capital expenditures for 2023 are expected to be $4.5-$5 billion. Strategic projects are likely to generate an additional $1.3 billion in normalized EBITDA.

