ArcelorMittal to Build New EAF in Dunkirk to Advance Decarbonization

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT has confirmed a Euro 1.3 billion strategic investment to build an electric arc furnace (EAF) at its Dunkirk steelmaking site, marking a significant step in the decarbonization of steel production in France.

The 2-million-ton EAF is scheduled to begin operations in 2029 and will reduce CO2 emissions by threefold compared to a blast furnace. Due to the sustainable benefits derived from it, France’s Energy Efficiency Certificates (CEE) scheme will support its funding, covering around 50% of the total investment.

ArcelorMittal said the decision reflects growing confidence in Europe’s evolving policy framework. Recent European Commission proposals to strengthen the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) system and reform the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) are expected to better protect European steelmakers from unfair imports and carbon leakage. These actions, along with signing a contract with EDF to secure a long-term supply of low-carbon, are key steps to swiftly moving ahead with this investment.

Furthermore, the company is also starting up a new electrical steel production unit in its Mardyck plant with a Euro 500 million investment. It is set to be installed with state-of-the-art technologies, marking the group’s largest investment in Europe in the last 10 years, excluding decarbonization.

