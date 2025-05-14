Arcellx Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 IMMagine-1 Study

(RTTNews) - Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX), a biotechnology company, Wednesday announced new positive data from its pivotal Phase 2 iMMagine-1 study of anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito-cel), in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Data from the Phase 2 iMMagine-1 study of anito-cel showed 97% overall response rate (ORR) and 68% complete response/stringent complete response (CR/sCR) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma at a median follow-up of 12.6 months.

Additionally, delayed or non-immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) neurotoxicities, including Parkinsonism, cranial nerve palsies, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and immune-mediated enterocolitis have not been observed to date with anito-cel. "Our 2026 commercial launch plans for anito-cel with our partners at Kite are well underway and we are excited for the opportunity to advance anito-cel in support of the myeloma community. We look forward to sharing these data with the clinical community at EHA and are honored that the iMMagine-1 data will be presented during an oral presentation on Saturday, June 14," said Rami Elghandour, Arcellx's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

