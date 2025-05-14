Markets
ACLX

Arcellx Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 IMMagine-1 Study

May 14, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX), a biotechnology company, Wednesday announced new positive data from its pivotal Phase 2 iMMagine-1 study of anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito-cel), in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Data from the Phase 2 iMMagine-1 study of anito-cel showed 97% overall response rate (ORR) and 68% complete response/stringent complete response (CR/sCR) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma at a median follow-up of 12.6 months.

Additionally, delayed or non-immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) neurotoxicities, including Parkinsonism, cranial nerve palsies, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and immune-mediated enterocolitis have not been observed to date with anito-cel. "Our 2026 commercial launch plans for anito-cel with our partners at Kite are well underway and we are excited for the opportunity to advance anito-cel in support of the myeloma community. We look forward to sharing these data with the clinical community at EHA and are honored that the iMMagine-1 data will be presented during an oral presentation on Saturday, June 14," said Rami Elghandour, Arcellx's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.