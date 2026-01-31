Arcellx Director Sells 6,000 Shares for $450,000

Key Points

David Charles Lubner, a director at Arcellx, exercised 6,000 shares, which were sold immediately on Jan. 20, 2026, resulting in a transaction value of approximately $450,000.

This disposition represented 21.69% of Lubner's direct holdings, and holds over 21,000 shares post-transaction.

On Jan. 20, 2026, Director David Charles Lubner executed the exercise and immediate sale of 6,000 shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) common stock for a total transaction value of approximately $450,000, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,000 Transaction value ~$450,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 21,659 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.56 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($75.00); post-transaction value based on the closing price of Jan. 20, 2026 ($72.17).

Key questions

How did this transaction affect Lubner's ownership stake in Arcellx?

The sale reduced Lubner's direct holdings by 21.69%, from 27,659 to 21,659 shares, while leaving his 59,405 options outstanding unchanged. What does the use of a Rule 10b5-1 plan suggest?

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 prearranged plan, indicating the timing and scale were predetermined rather than opportunistically timed.

Company overview

Metric Value *Price $68.31 Market capitalization $3.95 billion Revenue (TTM) $35.90 million *1-year price change 5.78%

* Price and 1-year performance are calculated using Jan. 20, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Arcellx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative immunotherapies for cancer and other incurable diseases. The company primarily works with oncology healthcare providers and patients with difficult-to-treat cancers across the United States and select global markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Arcellx is currently struggling with negative operating income, but having been on the public market for just about four years, it is still a young company, and companies that young often operate with negative margins in their early years. The company is also still strongly supported by investors, as the pharmaceutical company has stated it has sufficient funding to operate through 2028.

The immunotherapy provider also recently achieved a breakthrough with one of its top clinical-stage projects, advancing its multiple myeloma treatment to the second phase of development. If the treatment is proven successful, it would be a major product in the healthcare space and a significant revenue generator for Arcellx.

As of right now though, the stock fell approximately 15% in 2025, and it may continue to struggle as the company continues to develop its clinical-stage products. If investors are just focused on potential, then Arcellx’s stock may be an option within the pharmaceutical space.

