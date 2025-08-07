Arcellx (ACLX) Q2 Revenue Drops 72%

Key Points Collaboration revenue (GAAP) missed expectations by 43.8%. Collaboration revenue (GAAP) totaled $7.6 million against an estimate of $13.52 million.

Significant clinical progress for lead CAR-T therapy anito-cel, demonstrating strong efficacy and safety data in 117 patients from the Phase 2 iMMagine-1 study as of the May 1, 2025 data cutoff.

Operating expenses and net loss both rose, reflecting increasing commercial readiness activities ahead of a potential 2026 launch.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), a biotechnology company developing cell therapies for blood cancers and autoimmune diseases, reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The most notable update centered on a sharp revenue miss and a wider net loss, even as key clinical milestones advanced for its lead CAR-T cell therapy, anito-cel. Collaboration revenue (GAAP) was $7.6 million, falling short of analyst expectations of $13.52 million (GAAP). General and administrative expenses related to commercial readiness grew, while research and development expenses declined, driving the net loss (GAAP) to $52.8 million. The period was defined by a major data update from its pivotal clinical trial but also by financial pressures as the company transitions toward commercialization.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) N/A ($1.00) N/A N/A Revenue (GAAP) $7.6 million $13.52 million $27.4 million (72.3%) R&D Expenses $37.6 million $41.0 million (8.3%) G&A Expenses $28.7 million $21.4 million 34.1%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Arcellx develops therapies using its proprietary D-Domain technology, a synthetic binding scaffold designed to improve upon standard chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) approaches. The company focuses on novel cell therapies for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and is advancing other programs for autoimmune and solid tumor conditions.

Its near-term success relies on three core drivers: the advancement of its lead product candidate anito-cel, strategic execution of its partnership with Kite Pharma for commercial capabilities, and further validation of the D-Domain platform in new clinical settings. Key factors for ongoing success include clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approval timelines, manufacturing scale-up with partnerships, and effective management of operating expenses as the business prepares for commercial-stage operations.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Clinical Developments

The quarter’s revenue result came in well below expectations, with collaboration revenue (GAAP) at $7.6 million against a consensus estimate of $13.52 million. This represents a sharp year-over-year decrease from $27.4 million in GAAP collaboration revenue for Q2 2024. Management attributed the drop mainly to the completion of clinical trial manufacturing and dosing for anito-cel in the iMMagine-1 trial, with no new offsetting revenue drivers emerging this period.

Research and development (R&D) expenses (GAAP) declined to $37.6 million from $41.0 million in Q2 2024. The decline in R&D expenses was primarily driven by the completion of dosing and manufacturing of anito-cel in the iMMagine-1 trial. However, general and administrative (G&A) costs (GAAP) grew to $28.7 million from $21.4 million in Q2 2024, reflecting substantial investments in commercial readiness and staffing ahead of a planned 2026 product launch.

The company reported a net loss of $52.8 million (GAAP). This more than doubled the $27.2 million GAAP net loss in Q2 2024, reflecting both the impact of falling revenues (GAAP collaboration revenue for Q2 2025 was $7.6 million, down from $27.4 million in Q2 2024) and the extra spending needed to prepare for market entry. Cash on hand at period-end was $537.6 million, with management indicating this should fund operations into 2028, though future cash needs may increase as commercial activities ramp up.

Notably, Arcellx presented updated clinical data for anito-cel in its pivotal iMMagine-1 trial for multiple myeloma. Among 117 patients in the iMMagine-1 study with a median follow-up of 12.6 months as of May 1, 2025, the overall response rate reached 97% per International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) criteria, as assessed by investigators. Importantly, 93.3% of evaluable patients achieved minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity as of the May 1, 2025 data cutoff in the Phase 2 iMMagine-1 study, providing early signals of potential durable treatment effect. The safety profile of anito-cel continues to differentiate itself in the field. No additional treatment- or therapy-related deaths, or Grade ≥3 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or ICANS events, have occurred since December 2024.

The period also saw the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize an investigational new drug (IND) application for ACLX-004, an experimental cell therapy targeting acute myeloid leukemia using the company’s ARC-SparX platform. This milestone moves Arcellx’s second program into the clinic and signals ongoing pipeline development beyond multiple myeloma.

On the commercial front, spending increased in preparation for potential market entry. Management reiterated plans to launch anito-cel with Kite in over 160 U.S. treatment centers within the first year following anticipated regulatory approval. No new announcements concerning dividend payments or changes.

Looking Forward: Outlook and Key Watchpoints

Management stated that, based on its current projections and existing resources, it anticipates its cash position will fund operations into 2028. No numerical revenue or earnings guidance was issued for upcoming quarters or for fiscal 2025 as a whole. No changes were made to commercial launch timelines or pivotal data release schedules for ongoing trials.

Arcellx does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

