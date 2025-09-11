ARCC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/15/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/15/25, Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 9/30/25. As a percentage of ARCC's recent stock price of $22.48, this dividend works out to approximately 2.13%, so look for shares of Ares Capital Corporation to trade 2.13% lower — all else being equal — when ARCC shares open for trading on 9/15/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.26 per share, with $23.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.46.

In Thursday trading, Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

