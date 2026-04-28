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ARCB

ArcBest Slips To Q1 Net Loss

April 28, 2026 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ArcBest (ARCB), a logistics company, Tuesday reported a loss in the first quarter compared with profit last year, despite higher revenues.

For the First quarter, Net loss was $1.04 million or $0.05 per share, compared with the net income of $3.13 million or $0.13 per share, in the prior year.

The company posted higher other expenses for the quarter which came in at $4.76 million compared to $2.46 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were $7.2 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $11.9 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.   However, Quarterly revenue rose to $998.79 million from $967.07 million a year earlier, driven by shipment growth led by Managed.   On the Nasdaq, shares of ArcBest were gaining 0.21 percent in pre market activity at $127.01, after closing Monday's regular trading 3.46 percent higher at $126.74

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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