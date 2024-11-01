ArcBest Q3 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ArcBest (ARCB) reported third quarter net income of $100.3 million, or $4.23 per share, compared to $34.9 million, or $1.42 per share in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $38.8 million, or $1.64 per share, compared to $56.7 million, or $2.31 per share in the prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue was $1.06 billion, compared to $1.13 billion in third quarter 2023. Analysts on average had estimated $1.07 billion in revenue.

