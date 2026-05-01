Is ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ArcBest (ARCB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ArcBest is one of 100 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ArcBest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCB's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ARCB has moved about 72% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 10.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ArcBest is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nordic American Tankers (NAT). The stock is up 62.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Nordic American Tankers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 104.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ArcBest is a member of the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.4% so far this year, so ARCB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Nordic American Tankers falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #149. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +44.6%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track ArcBest and Nordic American Tankers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.